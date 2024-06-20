Who Got The Work

Caz Hashemi, Jessica L. Snorgrass and Stephen B. Strain from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have entered appearances for Autodesk and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The court action, filed April 24 in California Northern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of concealing that the company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and fraud disclosure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-02431, Barkasi v. Autodesk, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 20, 2024, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Barkasi

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Autodesk, Inc.

Andrew Anagnost

Deborah Clifford

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws