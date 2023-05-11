Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Farm Family Casualty, American National Insurance and Great American Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Deininger & Associates on behalf of Michael L. Barisone, a former Olympic equestrian and trainer who shot his student Lauren Kanarek and her boyfriend Robert Goodwin at his horse farm in New Jersey. Barisone, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a psychiatric hospital, seeks indemnification for legal costs incurred in the criminal case and in an underlying civil lawsuit which was settled last month. The case is 2:23-cv-02571, Barisone v. Farm Family Casualty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael L. Barisone

defendants

American National Insurance Company

Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company

Great American Insurance Company Of New York

XYZ Company 1-100 (A Fictitious Name For Insurance Companies And Underwriters Presently Unknown)

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute