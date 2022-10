Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against ExxonMobil to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Hansen Law Firm on behalf of Zoe Milan Barinaga, an executive of the defendant's chemicals manufacturing division who claims she has been subjected to a hostile work environment due to racial and religious bias. The case is 4:22-cv-03462, Barinaga v. ExxonMobil Chemical Company et al.