Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fredrikson & Byron on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against BlueSky TelePsych Inc. to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Halunen Law on behalf of Lynsey Barger, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after submitting concerns to BlueSky's owner regarding alleged forged documents. The case is 0:22-cv-02972, Barger v. BlueSky TelePsych, Inc.

Digital Health

November 24, 2022, 6:59 AM