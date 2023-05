Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Ferguson Law Firm on behalf of Byron Barge, Kathleen Barge and Byron's RV Repair. The case is 1:23-cv-00189, Barge et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Byron Barge, TX

Byron's RV Repair

Kathleen Barge

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract