New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kazerouni Law Group filed a consumer class action Wednesday in California Central District Court targeting Synapse Group d/b/a MagsforMiles and MagsforPoints, programs which allow frequent-flyer customers of certain airlines to redeem their unused miles for magazines. The suit accuses the defendant of running a 'bait-and-switch' scheme in which customers who request hard copies of certain publications are forced to receive digital versions of magazines that were not chosen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00198, Bargar v. Synapse Group, Inc. d/b/a Magsformiles and Magsforpoints.

Transportation & Logistics

February 01, 2023, 7:50 PM