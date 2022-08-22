New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Amazon.com was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court over the tech giant's Amazon Fresh grocery stores. The suit, filed by Kazerouni Law Group, contends that Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa card does not allow a customer to 'earn 5% back' on grocery purchases as advertised, and use of the card amounts to receiving only 1% back. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01555, Bargar et al v. Amazon.com, Inc. d/b/a Amazon.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 22, 2022, 3:09 PM