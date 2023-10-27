Bargaining Waiver Must Be Clear, Unmistakable, High Court Sa...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court clarified that the clear and unmistakable standard must be applied to determine if a union waived its right to bargain—not the contract coverage standard. The town of Middlebury, the plaintiff, challenged the trial court's dismissal of the appeal of the labor board's decision. The board had concluded the town violated the Municipal Employee Relations Act when it unilaterally changed the inclusion of extra duty pay in the calculation of pension benefits of the union, the Fraternal Order of Police, Middlebury Lodge No. 34.

Connecticut

October 27, 2023, 6:14 PM

nature of claim: /