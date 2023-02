Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Latham & Watkins on Tuesday removed an antitrust action against Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dennis B. Hill on behalf of more than 250 individual plaintiffs and alleges that Ticketmaster has abused its position as the dominant online venue for concert ticket sales. The case is 2:23-cv-01114, Barfuss et al v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. et al.