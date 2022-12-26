Who Got The Work

Sarah G. Odegaard of Quarles & Brady has entered an appearance for Schreiber Foods Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 10 in California Central District Court by Boesch Law Group on behalf of Barfresh Food Group Inc., a food supplier to the U.S. military and schools. The suit accuses Schreiber of breaching a supply agreement for yogurt and fruit-based drinks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, is 2:22-cv-08222, Barfresh Food Group, Inc. v. Schreiber Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 26, 2022, 1:32 PM