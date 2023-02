Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Banyan Delaware LLC and Banyan Treatment Center LLC to Delaware District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Jacobs & Crumplar on behalf of Ralph William Bardell. The case is 1:23-cv-00148, Bardell v. Banyan Delaware LLC et al.

Health Care

February 09, 2023, 1:26 PM