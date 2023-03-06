New Suit - Securities Class Action

Match Group and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Monday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check and deLeeuw Law, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was not effectively executing on Tinder’s new product initiatives, such as a new 'Explore' feature within the Tinder app, which would provide users with a new way to discover potential matches who share similar interests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00245, Bardaji v. Match Group, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 06, 2023, 5:01 PM