Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against GSV Asset Management, SuRo Capital and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Delahunty & Edelman on behalf of former GSV partner Stephen D. Bard, who is allegedly owed nearly $2 million for the repurchase of his partnership interest. The case is 3:23-cv-00488, Bard v. GSV Asset Management LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 02, 2023, 2:43 PM