Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Integrated Control Technology LLC and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-01573, Barclay v. Integrated Control Technology (USA) LLC.

Technology

June 21, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Barclay

defendants

Damon Standish

Erin Kernohan

Hayden Burr

Integrated Control Technology (USA) LLC

John King

Lydia Boehler

Mark Ogden

Miranda Carpino

Sarah Williams

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA