New Suit - Contract

Haynes and Boone filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Barcel USA LLC, a manufacturer of candy and snacks. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices, targets Intelligent Mexican Marketing Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00861, Barcel USA LLC v. Intelligent Mexican Marketing Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 24, 2023, 3:57 PM

Barcel USA LLC

Haynes and Boone

Intelligent Mexican Marketing Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract