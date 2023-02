New Suit - Employment

Syracuse University and Mary Pat Grzymala were hit with an employment lawsuit Thursday in New York Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Mark David Shirian P.C. on behalf of a person in the school's work study program who claims he was discriminated against based on his sexual orientation and caregiver status. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00245, Barbuto v. Syracuse University et al.