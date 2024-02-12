Christin L. Kochel, Brigid Q. Alford and Seth A. Perago of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin have entered appearances for American States Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Dec. 28 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Joseph Barbieri and Lauren Barbieri. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, is 2:23-cv-05153, Barbieri et al v. American States Insurance Company.
Insurance
February 12, 2024, 8:27 AM