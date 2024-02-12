Who Got The Work

Christin L. Kochel, Brigid Q. Alford and Seth A. Perago of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin have entered appearances for American States Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Dec. 28 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Joseph Barbieri and Lauren Barbieri. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, is 2:23-cv-05153, Barbieri et al v. American States Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 12, 2024, 8:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Barbieri

Lauren Barbieri

Plaintiffs

Swartz Culleton PC

defendants

American States Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute