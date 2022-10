New Suit

Chevron and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged disability discrimination. The court action, for alleged violations of the ADA, was brought by the Advocacy Law Firm on behalf of Renzo Barberi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23217, Barberi v. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. et al.

Energy

October 04, 2022, 1:47 PM