Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan on Monday removed a lawsuit against WakeMed to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Hairston Lane PA on behalf of an employee who claims she was wrongfully terminated for not receiving a flu vaccine. The case is 5:23-cv-00094, Barber v. WakeMed.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 12:07 PM