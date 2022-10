New Suit

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Sloan, Hatcher, Perry, Runge, Robertson & Smith on behalf of Jason Barber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00041, Barber v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 17, 2022, 9:34 AM