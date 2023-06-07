Barber Ranen Rebrands After Name Partners Resign in Disgrace...

News From Law.com

After only a month of operations, equity partners at employment law startup Barber Ranen have changed to a new firm name and elected new leaders after namesake partners John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen resigned Monday following the release of emails showing their use of racist and misogynistic language to refer to colleagues. Lawyers who once practiced under the name Barber Ranen now work at Daugherty Lordan, named for San Francisco managing partner Joe Lordan and founding partner Melissa Daugherty, a spokesperson for the firm said Wednesday morning.

June 07, 2023, 11:30 AM

