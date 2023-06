News From Law.com

Founders of Barber Ranen—John Barber and Jeff Ranen—resigned Monday after emails surfaced showing their use of misogynistic, racist and homophobic language over the course of 14 years. Resignations by Barber, the firm's managing partner, and Ranen, the firm's chief financial officer, were confirmed in a statement by CEO Timothy Graves. They are no longer listed under the firm website's "attorneys" page.

June 05, 2023, 4:23 PM

