Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Safety-Kleen Systems, 3M, Genuine Parts, Shell, Ashland Global Holdings, Clean Harbors and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Cliff W. Marcek P.C. on behalf of a former professional racing automotive mechanic who alleges that he developed multiple myeloma and related conditions as a result of exposure to the defendants' products. The case is 2:22-cv-01302, Barber et al v. Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 13, 2022, 1:20 PM