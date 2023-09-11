Who Got The Work

Jack R. Reiter and Jonathan Gaines of GrayRobinson have stepped in to defend Ocean East Improvements LLC in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 11 in Florida Southern District Court by Steinger, Greene & Feiner on behalf of Lynn Barbati, who sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly struck by a vehicle while seated in a grocery store. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 2:23-cv-14244, Barbati v. The Fresh Market, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 11, 2023, 9:52 AM

Lynn Barbati

Steinger Iscoe & Greene PA

Ocean East Capital Partners, LLC

Ocean East Improvements, LLC

The Fresh Market, Inc.

Roberts Reynolds Bedard & Tuzzio

GrayRobinson

Fowler White Burnett

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims