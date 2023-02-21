New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Sharp Healthcare was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Stueve Siegel Hanson and Hartley LLP, is part of a wave of cases accusing health care providers of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing patients' private health information with Meta Platforms through online tracking pixels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00330, Barbat v. Sharp Healthcare.

Health Care

February 21, 2023, 2:51 PM