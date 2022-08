Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lafollette, Johnson, DeHaas, Fesler & Ames on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Timothy J. Swift on behalf of Barbara Ann Lashley. The case is 8:22-cv-01594, Barbara Ann Lashley v. Garfield Beach CVS, LLC et al.