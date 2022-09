Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Ramil L. Baratang. The case is 6:22-cv-01002, Baratang v. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC.

Real Estate

September 23, 2022, 7:21 PM