Basham & Scott LLC was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by Stein Saks on behalf of consumers who received a debt collection letter that failed to include all of the required information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-04091, Baranovskyi v. Basham & Scott, LLC.

New Jersey

July 31, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Anatolii Baranovskyi

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

Basham & Scott, LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws