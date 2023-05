New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning Tepezza thyroid medication, was filed by Johnson Becker PLLC and Wallace Miller on behalf of Robert Barako. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02931, Barako v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

Robert Barako

Johnson Becker, PLLC

Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims