Lawyers at Riley, Safer, Holmes & Cancila on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and Homelite Outdoor Tools, a power equipment tool manufacturer, to California Central District Court. The complaint, for injury claims stemming from an alleged defective leaf blower, was filed by Thon, Beck, Vanni, Callahan & Powell on behalf of Ana Barahona. The case is 2:23-cv-04396, Barahona v. Tti Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. dba Homelite Outdoor Tools.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 05, 2023, 7:03 PM