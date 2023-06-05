Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riley, Safer, Holmes & Cancila on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and Homelite Outdoor Tools, a power equipment tool manufacturer, to California Central District Court. The complaint, for injury claims stemming from an alleged defective leaf blower, was filed by Thon, Beck, Vanni, Callahan & Powell on behalf of Ana Barahona. The case is 2:23-cv-04396, Barahona v. Tti Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. dba Homelite Outdoor Tools.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 05, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ana Barahona

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Does 1 through 20

Tti Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc. dba Homelite Outdoor Tools

defendant counsels

Riley Safer Holmes And Cancila LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims