Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., doing business as Homelite Outdoor Tools, to California Central District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty leaf blower, was filed by Thon Beck Vanni Callahan & Powell on behalf of Ana Barahona. The case is 2:23-cv-01758, Barahona v. Tti Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc. dba Homelite Outdoor Tools et al.