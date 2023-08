News From Law.com

Big changes in how would-be lawyers gain admission to the bar in California—and how much they have to pay for it—are on the horizon. The state bar board of trustees next month is expected to weigh fee increases by as much as 900% for more than two dozen services, ranging from processing registrations for bar exam applicants to overseeing law schools.

California

August 14, 2023, 7:26 PM

nature of claim: /