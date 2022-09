News From Law.com

In a matter of first impression, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit sided with a third-party sporting events distributor, finding it has standing to sue a Tennessee bar under the Copyright Act for livestreaming a 2017 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor without the proper licensing.

September 23, 2022, 3:49 PM