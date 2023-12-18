Bar Exam Alternative Proposal Goes to the Supreme Court — ...

News From Law.com

California's state bar asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to authorize a controversial law licensing pilot program even as the specifics for its funding and operations remain unsettled. In a Dec. 15 letter to the court, bar executive director Leah Wilson wrote that the agency "has secured a commitment from the Legal Services Funders Network to fund 100 percent" of the start-up costs for the so-called portfolio bar exam pilot, which would allow a small group of law school graduates to forego the bar exam and obtain their law licenses through supervised employment and graded work displays.

Legal Services

December 18, 2023, 8:50 PM

nature of claim: /