New Suit

Chartwell Law Offices filed an insurance coverage against Colony Insurance Co. lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Bar Construction Corp. and Dominique Senequier. The court action seeks a judgment that Colony has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00969, Bar Construction Corp. et al v. Colony Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 8:07 PM