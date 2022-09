New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Pfizer was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over the company's generic version of the anti-smoking drug Chantix. The court action, brought by Freiwald Law and Goldenberg Law, claims that Pfizer's drug, known generically as varenicline, contains carcinogens and was not properly approved for safety and effectiveness. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03647, Baptiste v. Pfizer, Inc.