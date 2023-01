New Suit

Baptist Hospital and Jay Hospital filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by King & Spalding, challenges the department's new methodology for calculating Medicare Part C disproportionate share hospital (DSH) adjustments. The case is 1:23-cv-00249, Baptist Hospital Inc. et al. v. Becerra.

Health Care

January 27, 2023, 6:24 PM