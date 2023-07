Who Got The Work

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Lauren K. Neal and associate Courtney Leigh Kurz have stepped in to represent C3.ai Inc. and certain executives and directors, including Condoleeza Rice, in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed April 19 in Delaware District Court by Ashby & Geddes and Levi & Korsinsky. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-00428, BaoNgoc T. Vo v. Thomas M. Seibel et al.

Technology

July 21, 2023, 8:51 AM

BaoNgoc T. Vo

Ashby & Geddes

Brady Mickelsen

Bruce Cleveland

Bruce Sewell

Condoleezza Rice

David Barter

Edward Y. Abbo

Houman Behzadi

Jim H. Snabe

Lisa A. Davis

Michael G. McCaffery

Patricia A. House

Richard Levin

S. Shankar Sastry

Stephen M. Ward, Jr.

Thomas M. Seibel

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws