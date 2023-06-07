New Suit - Employment

Northwestern University was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Garfinkel Group and J.P. Ward & Associates on behalf of a former employee of Northwestern’s graduate program in genetic counseling who contends that she was subject to race-based harassment and employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03598, Bao v. Northwestern University.

Education

June 07, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Annie Bao

Plaintiffs

The Garfinkel Group, LLC

defendants

Northwestern University

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination