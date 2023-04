New Suit - Contract

Banyan Cay Resort Fund filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Domenic J. Gatto Jr. on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default arising from the construction and development of Banyan Cay Resort and Golf, was brought by White & Williams and DGIM Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80707, Banyan Cay Resort Fund LLC v. Gatto.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 26, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Banyan Cay Resort Fund, LLC

Plaintiffs

Mark Migdal & Hayden

defendants

Domenic J. Gatto, Jr.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract