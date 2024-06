Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have entered appearances for Li Auto in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed May 10 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, accuses the defendants of overstating demand for the Li MEGA, a battery electric minivan which was launched in March 2024. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vera M. Scanlon, is 1:24-cv-03470, Banurs v. Li Auto Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 31, 2024, 9:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Dinesh Banurs

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Donghui Ma

Li Auto Inc.

Tie Li

Xiang Li

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws