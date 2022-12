Removed To Federal Court

Walmart on Wednesday removed an employment class action to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Mashiri Law Firm and the Jami Law Firm, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Walmart is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 3:22-cv-01932, Bansal v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. et al.