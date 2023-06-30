Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hancock, Daniel & Johnson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking to establish that Travelers has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit, was filed by J.C. White Law Group and Hoffman Legal on behalf of Banner Lincoln Holding LLC and other plaintiffs. The case is 5:23-cv-00359, Banner Metropolitan Holding, LLC v. The Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 12:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Banner Lincoln Holding, LLC

Banner Metropolitan Holding, LLC

Banner Raleigh Developer, LLC

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

defendant counsels

Hancock, Daniel & Johnson, P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute