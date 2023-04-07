New Suit

Banner Health, Billings Clinic and nearly two dozen other plaintiffs filed a Medicare lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Bass Berry & Sims, challenges the department's methodology for calculating disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments. The case is 1:23-cv-00962, Banner Health et al. v. Becerra.

Health Care

April 07, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Banner Health

Billings Clinic

Cayuga Medical Center AT Ithaca

Florida Health Sciences Center, Inc.

Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Honorhealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Kettering Health Dayton

Kettering Health Main Campus

Lehigh Valley Hospital

Lenox Hill Hospital

Miami Valley Hospital

Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital Operating Corporation

New York Presbyterian Hospital

New York Society For The Relief Of The Ruptured And Crippled, Maintaining The Hospital For Special Surgery

Saint Luke's Hospital Of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Samaritan Medical Center

Spectrum Health Hospitals

State Of Connecticut D/B/A John Dempsey Hospital

Summa Health System

Tucson Medical Center

UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals

Yale New Haven Hospital, Inc.

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement