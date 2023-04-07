New Suit
Banner Health, Billings Clinic and nearly two dozen other plaintiffs filed a Medicare lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Bass Berry & Sims, challenges the department's methodology for calculating disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments. The case is 1:23-cv-00962, Banner Health et al. v. Becerra.
Health Care
April 07, 2023, 1:52 PM
Plaintiffs
- Banner Health
- Billings Clinic
- Cayuga Medical Center AT Ithaca
- Florida Health Sciences Center, Inc.
- Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital Operating Corporation
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Society For The Relief Of The Ruptured And Crippled, Maintaining The Hospital For Special Surgery
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Hospitals
- State Of Connecticut D/B/A John Dempsey Hospital
- Summa Health System
- Tucson Medical Center
- UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Inc.
nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement