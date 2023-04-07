New Suit

Banner Health, Billings Clinic and nearly two dozen other plaintiffs filed a Medicare lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Bass Berry & Sims, challenges the department's methodology for calculating disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments. The case is 1:23-cv-00962, Banner Health et al. v. Becerra.

April 07, 2023

