New Suit - Contract

Thompson Coburn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on behalf of BankUnited on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit accuses Acquest Title Services LLC, John B. Burgeson and Noreen T. Burgeson of overdrawing $2.5 million from their accounts. The case is 1:23-cv-00746, BankUnited, N.A. v. Acquest Title Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 07, 2023, 1:20 PM