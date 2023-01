New Suit

BankUnited Inc. sued the Internal Revenue Service Monday in Florida Southern District Court to recover over $39 million in federal income taxes. The complaint, brought by Gunster and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, contends that BankUnited overpaid federal income tax for 2019 in relation to 'phantom' income arising from its failed acquisition of BankUnited FSB in 2009. The case is 1:23-cv-20379, BankUnited, Inc. v. United States Of America.

Government

January 31, 2023, 4:34 AM