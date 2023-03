Who Got The Work

Nicholas M. Ustaski of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Feb. 14 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former Walmart employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:23-cv-00917, Banks v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Lee J. Banks

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination