Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hagwood and Tipton on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lake Tindall LLP on behalf of Fredrick Shunell Banks, who contends that a Tractor Supply Co. employee struck his vehicle with a forklift. The case is 4:23-cv-00126, Banks v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Fredrick Shunell Banks

Plaintiffs

Lake Tindall, Llp - Greenville

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

defendant counsels

Hagwood Adelman Tipton

Hagwood And Tipton, PC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims