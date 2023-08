Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Michelin North America Inc. to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Beckman Lawson LLP on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00333, Banks v. Michelin North America Inc.

Automotive

August 02, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

William E. Banks

defendants

Michelin North America Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act