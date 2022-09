Removed To Federal Court

Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance removed a lawsuit Monday to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to claims made under a life insurance policy, was brought by Hendren Redwine & Malone on behalf of Leona Banks. Federal Insurance is represented by Bailey & Dixon. The case is 5:22-cv-00377, Banks v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 4:18 PM